New street mural in Middletown honors veterans

Go to Middletown and you'll find art in unexpected places. Try the city's crosswalks.

A few years ago, the city painted one to celebrate the LGBTQ community. Now, there is one that honors veterans.

Artist and Middletown native Kendall Soliwoda created both street murals.

"Most people are doing walls. I can do work that people literally get to experience and walk over and drive over which is a really awesome feeling," said artist Kendall Soliwoda.

Soliwoda's newest work represents the American flag. Written right in the center is the word, "Welcome." He says the project was a collaboration between him and several other veterans.

Soliwoda said the process took a couple weeks and only a few days to paint. On Friday, it was officially presented to the community, just in time for the Fourth of July.

Located across from the Town Green, at the south entrance of the city, the mural welcomes visitors and commuters. But veterans say it sends an even bigger message.

"What really stands out to me is the 'welcome,'" said Airforce veteran Phil Pessina of Middletown.

Pessina said that's because 50 years ago, it was anything but a warm welcome home for Vietnam veterans. Though he didn't serve in Vietnam, he says his friends and family members did and were told not to wear their uniforms home.

Today, Pessina is the only veteran who serves on the Middletown Common Council, which voted for and funded this project. He says support like this makes him proud to have served the country.

"In the city of Middletown, our veterans have the respect they deserve," Pessina said. "Every time a veteran or a citizen or a child walks across that walk, they've got to know that that means so much to our veterans because it is the true welcome home."

Middletown residents said they appreciate the city for using art to advocate for and uplift different communities.

"I was thinking, what's the third one going to be? What else can we represent? Because we're a pretty good community," said Deni Young of Middletown.