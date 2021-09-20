New TikTok Trend Has Students Vandalizing School Bathrooms

There's a new TikTok trend that has school officials sounding the alarm as students across the country are vandalizing their school bathrooms and posting about it on social media.

The new social media challenge encourages students to steal things like fire extinguishers or soap dispensers or vandalize school property.

The viral TikTok challenge is called the "Devious Licks" trend and is growing in popularity.

The Superintendent of the Consolidated School District of New Britain sent home a letter to parents about it.

She's asking parents to speak with their children after they've seen students participate in the challenge at both the middle school and the high school.

It appears the trend has also been happening at Granby Memorial High School as well.

In a letter sent to parents on Friday, Granby Memorial High School Principal Mike Dunn said over recent days, there have been several incidents of vandalism in the boys' bathrooms, which require the bathrooms to be closed until repairs are made. He said the incidents may be in response to the Tik Tok trend.

"Not only are such destructive behaviors far beneath the expectations we hold for our students, they put others at risk, reflect pathetically mindless adherence to social media trends, and will be subject to significant consequences for students found to be responsible," Dunn said in the letter.

Later this morning, Sen. Richard Blumenthal and the Executive Director of the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents plan on meeting at the State Capitol to call on Tik Tok to ban users who post these kind of videos.

In a statement released to the Hartford Courant, TikTok said they are removing this content and are redirecting hashtags and search results to discourage such behavior.