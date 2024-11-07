New ‘Punisher' Trump image projected onto Mass. water tower

Bright lights are drowning out a new Donald Trump image projected onto a water tower in Hanson, Massachusetts.

The town previously brought in lights to cover up a resident's projection of a "Trump 2024" sign, saying last month that the effort had cost roughly $3,600.

Wednesday, after Trump was elected to a second non-consecutive term in office, NBC10 Boston captured photos appearing to show a "Punisher" skull — a well-known image associated with a comic book character — with Trump's hair.

The image could not be seen later after the town illuminated the water tower.

"Earlier today, the Town of Hanson discontinued measures put in place to block a political image being projected onto a Town-owned water tower," Town Administrator Lisa Green said in a statement. "Regrettably, the party involved in the image projection resumed projecting today and as a result we have had to yet again take measures to block the projected image."

The town sent a cease and desist letter earlier to the homeowner who was projecting the sign, alerting him he was violating town bylaws.

Political signs are allowed on private property, but not on municipal property unless a permit has been issued, which did not happen in this case.

The town says noncompliance will result in action for trespass and nuisance, and the town will seek damages.

Green added Wednesday that the town "does not endorse any political candidate, party or platform in any election," and that "the display of political symbols or signage on government property" is prohibited.

"The Town is duty-bound to enforce those bylaws and is committed to taking whatever action is necessary to prevent future violations," Green said.

Since the cease and desist letter was sent, the town said the homeowner had not projected the image, but added that he had declined to agree in writing that he would not project it onto the water tower again.

Town officials say they have become targets.

"The unnecessary situation endured by the Town of Hanson by a single resident trying to make a political statement has not only caused an undue financial burden on the Town but it has resulted in at least one threat sent in a voicemail toward a Town official and a number of inappropriate and vulgar phone calls and email messages to Town employees who are just doing their jobs," the town said in a statement.

Police have launched an investigation into the threats and phone calls.

The homeowner has not responded to requests for comment.

Trump won Hanson in Tuesday night's election, receiving 3,687 votes, or 54.7%, compared to 2,931 votes, or 43.5%, for Kamala Harris.