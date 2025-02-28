New USPS Appalachian Trail forever stamp series features Connecticut scene

The United States Postal Service unveiled a new series of forever stamps highlighting the Appalachian Trail on Friday.

Among the 15 stamps in the series includes a scene in Kent where a footbridge carries the trail over the Ten Mile River where it flows into the Housatonic River.

The Appalachian Trail runs along the Appalachian Mountains for about 2,200 miles and spans 14 states from Maine to Georgia. The trail cuts across a small corner of northwestern Connecticut.

“The natural beauty of the Appalachian Trail has delighted millions throughout the years,” said Daniel Tangherlini, a member of USPS Board of Governors. “The trail’s creation is a very American story. It exists thanks to a collaboration between the government and the people. That same grassroots spirit helps preserve the trail today."

The new Appalachian Trail forever stamps are available beginning Friday. They cost 73 cents each or the USPS sells a sheet of all 15 stamps for $10.95.