New Website to Provide Support for Connecticut Farmers

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture is launching a new website to provide mental health resources to the state's farming community.

The new website features a variety of mental health resources for those working in the agricultural industry, including a free and confidential crisis and support line that's staffed by agricultural specialists.

Anyone can call or text the AgriStress Helpline at 833-897-2474.

The website includes tools, information, interviews, webinars and videos that aim to combat stress. There are resources for managing and reducing stress, family resources for children and youth, and provider resources for those in the industry.

“We know there are challenges present in the day-to-day of farming, many such as weather and market fluctuations are out of their control,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “But when that stress weighs heavy on a person, they need to know where to turn for support – and these resources: website; hotline; tools provides valuable information for all – from farm owners and employees to family members and service providers.”

A digital toolkit for farmers and industry stakeholders will soon be added to the website. It'll feature information that can be easily shared online.

The website was funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture.