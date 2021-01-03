New Year's Celebration Continues With Waterbury Fireworks Display

Although many people have already begun to take down their holiday lights, Post University ensured there was still some sparkle in the air Saturday night. It sponsored a fireworks display, helping Waterbury ring in the New Year with a bang.

Launching nearly 2000 shells from Waterbury’s Holy Land, the display lit up the skies. The brilliant glow energized the evening. A rainbow of glittering colors, matched by a cacophony of sound, brought together a community.

The event, which was scheduled for January 1, was postponed because of weather. Saturday night was clear and It could be seen from various points in the city. Many watched from cars in the Brass Mill Center parking lot.

“I think it’s very good that we’re able to come out here, away from our homes, to just relax and watch the fireworks,” said 12 year-old Jonah Lopez, of Terryville.

Viewing from parking lots, people socially distanced while soaking up the electricity of the show.

“It was really awesome. Great finale,” said one Torrington mother who brought her two young children to the display and watched from inside their car. “They loved watching it with all the colors.”

The event was paid for by Post University, which thanked the city for working with them. The university, located in Waterbury, said it did this for one reason.

“Just (so people could) look up and forget some of the rotten year that we just went through and look forward to what’s coming up,” said Bob Sembiante, Post University Director of Events and Alumni Relations.

So, while gazing at heart-shaped fireworks, and glitter-filled showers of sparks, there was the idea that these pyrotechnics could also bring powerful explosions of hope.

“Seeing those fireworks, it was uplifting for me personally,” said Sean Krofssik, of Waterbury.

Organizers say they wanted this to be bigger than the fourth of July. Judging by blaring of car horns after the grand finale, there were signs of approval. Signs, this event may have brought the inspiration Post University was seeking.