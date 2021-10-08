essex

New York Man Arrested in Connection with Essex Stabbing

By Caroline LeCour

A New York man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred in Essex in September.

Ronald Brooks of New York is accused of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.

At around 8:33 p.m. on Sept. 20, officers responded to a report of a stabbing incident in the parking lot at the Best Way Sunoco on 1 Saybrook Road in Essex.

A 35-year-old man from East Hartford was stabbed in the chest and was treated at a hospital for serious injuries.

A 33-year-old woman was also cut on her face. She was treated and released from the hospital.

Brooks surrendered himself at Troop F on Oct. 7.

His bond was set at $250,000 and his court date was Oct. 8.

Additional arrests are expected, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Derek McGregor at Derek.McGregor@ct.gov or (860) 883-0928.

