New York man killed in crash on Route 5/15 South in Hartford

A man from New York has died after a tractor-trailer and another vehicle collided on Route 5/15 South in Hartford early Tuesday morning.

State police said 77-year-old Douglas Arotsky, of New York, was in the right lane of the highway near exit 86 around 12:20 a.m. when he veered across the exit gore and hit the attenuator in the gore.

An attenuator is a barrier that acts as a crash cushion and the gore is described as the triangular area in between the lanes of a highway and an entrance or exit ramp.

After the crash, Arotsky's vehicle entered the deceleration lane for the exit and collided with a tractor-trailer truck.

Arotsky's vehicle landed in the travel lane of the Exit 86 off-ramp right in front of the tractor-trailer truck.

According to police, Arotsky suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean #416 at Troop H at (860) 534-1098 or via email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

