New York Man Suspected of Stealing $35,000 in Merchandise From Westport Ulta

Westport police have arrested a man who is suspected of being involved in the theft of more than $35,000 worth of products from Ulta in Westport over a span of nearly two months last year.

Westport police responded to Ulta Beauty at 1365 Post Road East seven times between May 15, 2021, and July 9, 2021to investigate shoplifting incidents.

During each of them, two or more people filled bags or shopping baskets with merchandise and left without paying, police said. The total amount of goods stolen between all the thefts was more than $35,000.

Ulta’s regional loss prevention manager identified one man, a 23-year-old Bronx, New York man, as one of the suspects in all the Westport incidents. He was reportedly a suspect in numerous thefts at Ulta Beauty stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, police said.

The suspect has been charged with larceny in the second degree, six counts of larceny in the third degree, conspiracy to commit larceny in the second degree and six counts of conspiracy to commit larceny in the third degree.

He was held on $500,000 bond.