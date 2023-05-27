west haven

New York State Police Trooper Shoots West Haven Man After Pursuit in Queens: NYSP

A man from West Haven is injured after a New York State Police trooper reportedly shot at his vehicle following a pursuit in Queens on Friday night.

New York State Police said the shooting happened in Queens around 10:45 p.m.

According to New York State Police, two troopers were conducting a DWI patrol on the Grand Central Parkway when they became involved in a vehicle pursuit.

When the pursuit ended near Exit 9E, one of the troopers tried to engage the driver, later identified by authorities as 22-year-old Wilton S. Ketter, of West Haven, Connecticut. Authorities said Ketter was non-compliant.

Investigators said Ketter continued moving his vehicle toward the troopers. One of the troopers then discharged his gun and hit Ketter, New York State Police added.

Ketter was transported to a hospital in Flushing, New York, for treatment. Authorities did not release details about his injuries.

Another person who was inside of Ketter's vehicle was not injured.

The New York Police Department and the Queens County District Attorney's Office are working with the New York State Police to investigate the incident.

