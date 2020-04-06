Newborn From Windsor Locks Tests Positive for COVID-19

A newborn from Windsor Locks has tested positive for COVID-19, town officials confirmed Sunday.
In a notice to the public, First Selectman Chris Kervick said health officials confirmed a case concerning a newborn child, but could not provide any further details.
According to the state Department of Public Health, as of Monday 11 Windsor Locks residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
There are 6,906 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Connecticut and 206 residents have died.
