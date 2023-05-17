Newington Affordable Housing Apartments Open in September

In the fall, the first apartments at Cedar Pointe in Newington will be move-in ready.

“You want mom and dad to stay in the town they love, maybe want to downsize, want to get a one or two-bedroom apartment,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.

The apartment complex will have 108 units, mostly for affordable housing and 10% for market rate.

“It gives families that can’t afford expensive housing,” Dakota Principal Roberto Arista said.

Municipalities in the state are required to consider affordable housing when preparing their plans of development and suggested to meet a 10% threshold.

About 130 towns have submitted plans, according to state housing officials.

“Litchfield for example has several towns working together in building housing they need, and they actually want family housing. They are building single family homes,” Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno said.

In Newington, town officials are focused on the new affordable housing apartment and having discussions about potentially making the area surrounding Cedar Pointe a walking community. Nearby, there is a new CTFastrak station.

“So being able to get people there safely, not having to pull a vehicle, maybe a walking trail or bicycling trail,” Newington Acting Town Manager James Krupiemski said.

“How great would it be for a person that works in a restaurant and be able to walk to this place. We have stores, retail, some of those families or individuals can qualify and walk to an apartment,” Mosquera-Bruno said.

While there is excitement about the new opportunity for affordable housing in town, there is also concern.

“I think it’s mostly the traffic and we don’t want to overcrowd our schools either,” Beverly Hillard of Newington said.

There remains a shortage of about 80,000 affordable housing units in Connecticut, according to state housing officials.