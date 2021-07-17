Newington

Newington Fireworks Show Postponed to Next Month Due to Weather Concerns

Getty Images

Newington Parks and Recreation has postponed its fireworks show to next month due to today's predicted inclement weather, but the 35th annual Life. Be in It. Extravaganza is still happening as scheduled.

The town said it is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Newington Parks and Recreation Department with the Life. Be in It. Extravaganza.

The Life. Be in It. Extravaganza has an arts and crafts fair, live entertainment, a children's carnival, clowns, stilt walkers, magicians, a waterslide, train rides, and a beer and wine garden and food truck festival.

The event is being held at Mill Pond Park until 10 p.m. with the carnival closing at 9 p.m.

Town officials said the largest Newington fireworks show is now postponed to Friday, August 6 with a rain date of Saturday, August 7, due to the predicted severe weather and flash flood warnings.

The event attracts over 40,000 people every year, according to the town.

