Newington High School was evacuated Wednesday due to a bomb threat, according to the superintendent.

Superintendent Dr. Maureen Brummett said a student received a message with the threat and that student reported it to administrators. Students and staff evacuated while police and bomb-sniffing dogs responded to clear the building.

Brummett said the response took less than two hours and they were able to continue school once the building was deemed safe.