Newington House Damaged in Drive-By Shooting

Police are investigating after a house in Newington was damaged in a drive-by shooting on Sunday night.

Officers responded to a home on Robbins Avenue around 11:15 p.m. after getting a report of a drive-by shooting.

According to police, people inside of the home reported hearing three to four loud bangs and then glass breaking within the home.

Officers at the scene said nobody was hurt and bullet holes were found in the front of the home which led to the living room.

Detectives processed the scene and collected evidence. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Ofc. J. Cormier at the Newington Police Department at (860) 666-8445. You can reference case # 200013202.