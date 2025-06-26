Newington mom's case spurs new law addressing special education due process hearings

A Newington mother’s long fight to get special education services for her son has spurred new legislation.

Governor Ned Lamont just signed it this week, making it easier for parents to make their case for those services.

“I’m glad they found it and I’m glad it’s being addressed,” Lai Ping Wong Coppinger said.

There’s a small feeling of hope for her after losing an administrative court case in April, trying get special education services for her son from the Newington school district.

She said he was formally diagnosed with autism, but the schools own testing disqualified him for assistance.

To build her case, she gathered documents from previous testing in another school district, but that was hindered after a hearing officer ruled it had no jurisdiction to enforce a state law keeping all required special education records.

This blocked her from presenting evidence of her son’s needs, but a new state law is addressing that.

“It will make it easier for the due process hearing to take all the evaluations,” she said.

Governor Ned Lamont signed House Bill 5001 into law this week, addressing special education. It includes a section where a hearing officer in administrative court cases will now consider all evaluations presented to them.

State leaders say this language helps close an overlooked loophole.

“We can’t have them just have them knocking it out before they even read it,” Alan Tan, co-chair of the Commission on Women, Children, Seniors, Equity and Opportunity in the General Assembly, said.

Tan said he was shocked by what happened in Coppinger’s case and said parents shouldn’t be stonewalled by technicalities.

“Parents deserve the right to be heard. Due process is due process,” he said.

Coppinger hopes this move will help other parents with their administrative court hearings in the future.

She believes this is a small step forward in special education reform, where she’d like to see giant leaps.

“This will open up a lot of parents where they can do something and get the appropriate services for their child,” Coppinger said.

State officials say this change takes effect when the next round of special education administrative cases are held later this year.