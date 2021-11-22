Newington Police Investigate Drive-By Shooting on Berlin Turnpike

Newington police are investigating a drive-by shooting on the Berlin Turnpike Monday.

Police said witnesses reported that someone riding in a dark grey SUV opened fire on a white SUV as both vehicles were traveling north near Pane Road. This happened around 7:30 p.m.

The suspect SUV then drove off west on Pane Road.

Investigators found multiple shell casings in the road. Neither suspect nor victim has been identified at this point.

The investigation is ongoing. Anything with information is asked to call Newington police at 860-666-8445 or email Officer David Cry at dcyr@newingtonct.gov.