Newington

Newington Police Investigate Drive-By Shooting on Berlin Turnpike

Generic police lights flashing.
NBC News

Newington police are investigating a drive-by shooting on the Berlin Turnpike Monday.

Police said witnesses reported that someone riding in a dark grey SUV opened fire on a white SUV as both vehicles were traveling north near Pane Road. This happened around 7:30 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The suspect SUV then drove off west on Pane Road.

Investigators found multiple shell casings in the road. Neither suspect nor victim has been identified at this point.

Local

high school sports 34 mins ago

CIAC Releases Guidance For High School Winter Sports

pets 56 mins ago

Branford Animal Shelter Seeing Uptick in Pet Surrenders

The investigation is ongoing. Anything with information is asked to call Newington police at 860-666-8445 or email Officer David Cry at dcyr@newingtonct.gov.

This article tagged under:

Newington
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us