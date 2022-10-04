Newington Police Officer Remembered as Educator, Coach

To some, he was a hockey coach.

“He was positive. He was energetic. He was funny," said North Haven Director of Athletics Steve Blumenthal.

To others, a loyal colleague.

“You could always trust him. You could always work with him. He was always going to be there for you,” said Newington Police Sgt. Ryan Deane.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

But above all else, Officer Alan Tancreti was a man devoted to his family and community.

“He was always involved in his children’s lives to ensure that everything that they had, he was able to provide for them,” Deane said.

Officials said the Newington police officer suffered an "unexpected medical emergency" while off duty on Saturday, ending his life at the age of 49.

Prior to joining the force, Tancreti worked as a teacher at North Haven and a hockey coach, helping lay the groundwork for future Nighthawks teams.

“He was a substantial person in the program that had an impact and was really foundational I think for the program because he was there for so long,” Blumenthal said.

He carried that love for education into his role with law enforcement, serving as field training officer in Newington.

"There's officers that have been trained by Alan, that got lifesaving information, how to do this job right, how to do this job correctly, and they’re going to pass that on to future officers,” Deane said.

When called to action, "Tank,” as he was known by his colleagues, put his lessons to practice.

"He rushed into a burning building - strangers that he didn’t know - from flames and smoke and was awarded a medal for his lifesaving efforts in that,” Deane said.

But beyond his achievements, fellow North Haven hockey coach Chris Avena said that no matter what it was, “He did it right. He was all about doing it right."

The Newington Police Department has helped establish a fund to support Officer Tancreti's family. Those who wish to donate may do so with checks payable to Christine Tancreti and can be sent to:

The Children of Alan Tancreti

PO Box 527

West Haven, CT 06516

Get the latest news delivered directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up for our breaking news and other newsletters.