Newington Police Search for Additional Suspects in Early Morning Larceny

A man is under arrest and police are searching for additional suspects after an early morning larceny at a Newington business Saturday.

At approximately 6:50 a.m., police responded to a business located on Francis Ave in Newington after a report of a larceny.

According to officers, the property owner confronted multiple suspects and fired two gunshots as the suspects attempted to flee the area.

Detectives said 52-year-old Michael Lafountain fled into a wooded area near the property before being caught by officers and taken into custody.

The rest of the suspects fled in, what police believe to be, a black Nissan Titan pick-up truck. The suspects continued onto Francis Ave and eventually onto Willard Ave, said investigators.

The truck has white lettering on the side and damage to the rear of the vehicle.

Lafountain was charged with criminal trespass and larceny, and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

At this time, the Nissan pick-up truck and the additional suspects have not been located, said officers.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Laurence DeSimone at (860) 594-6239.