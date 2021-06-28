Newington

Newington Pool Closed Due to Failing, Aging Systems

A community pool in Newington is closing until further notice because of issues with its systems, according to the Parks & Recreation Department.

Officials said Mill Pond Pool is closing because the chemical control system and the filtration flow rate have failed due to aging systems.

The news comes as much of the state prepares for a heat wave, with a heat advisory in effect for hot temperatures and high humidity.

The parks and recreation department said they're in search of replacement parts that are currently on back order.

All swim lessons that were supposed to take place at the pool are being moved to Churchill Pool starting Monday evening. Kids attending Summer Camp RECreate at Mortensen Community Center will be bused to either Churchill Pool and/or the Newington High School pool for recreational swim day, the department said.

In the meantime, pool passes will still be accepted at Churchill Pool.

