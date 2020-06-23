Newington

Newington Public Schools to Change Mascot From Indians

Newington Public Schools officials are looking to change the mascot from the Indians.

Superintendent Dr. Maureen Brummett confirmed that a committee will convene this fall and work toward picking a new mascot.

According to the Newington Public Schools website, "the Sachem of the Wangunks represents the school mascot. He originally sold the land on which Newington stands to the settlers."

This is not the first time the Newington Indians' and other similar mascots have come under criticism; there have been calls across the country for schools with mascots with such names and imagery to change them to something else.

There are no frontrunners yet for a new mascot, Brummett said.

