Newington

Newington residents told to shelter in place due to active investigation

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Some Newington residents are being told to shelter in place because of an active investigation on Tuesday.

The police department said they are conducting an investigation in the Webster Court area of town, near the Berlin Turnpike.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

All residents in the area of Webster Court and Countryside Condominiums are being asked to stay indoors for the time being.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Everyone else is being asked to avoid the area.

Police said they will provide more information when it's available. The investigation remains ongoing.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Newington
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us