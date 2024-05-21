Newington residents told to shelter in place due to active investigation

Some Newington residents are being told to shelter in place because of an active investigation on Tuesday.

The police department said they are conducting an investigation in the Webster Court area of town, near the Berlin Turnpike.

All residents in the area of Webster Court and Countryside Condominiums are being asked to stay indoors for the time being.

Everyone else is being asked to avoid the area.

Police said they will provide more information when it's available. The investigation remains ongoing.