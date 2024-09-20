Newington

Newington students and community continue to honor late 12-year-old

By Sydney Boyo

The Newington community will honor a 12-year-old that unexpectedly passed away in early August. “Run for Regan” will take place on Sunday at the Newington High School track.

“I just knew right away, I want to do something for their family,” said Newington High School student Gianna Galante, who is friends with Regan’s sister Morgan. “They’re just all such good people.”

Galante alongside Maya Lecuivre, who is also friend with Morgan, helped organize the event working alongside local police and seeking donations from local businesses.

“Regan was always so kind,” said Lecuivre as she sat next to Morgan. “I just like want to spread that kindness to others.”

This event comes after the town lit up houses, businesses and even the fire station in pink lights. Pink was Regan’s favorite color.

“I think it’s so heartwarming to know that the younger generation is also so full of love,” said Martins - who says she’s grateful that her daughter has a community to lean on.

The girls say they have a goal of raising $10,000 to give to the Martins family.

“The really deserve like everything,” said Galante.

