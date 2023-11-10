Newington's Iwo Jima Memorial Stands as Point of Reflection This Veterans Day

It is a weekend of reflection and honor, as America pays tribute to all men and women who have served our country. Around the United States there are ceremonies and observations taking place, but you don’t need to leave the state to visit one National memorial.

Standing tall in Newington, is the National Iwo Jima Memorial.

“The service flags are from four different services. Army, Marines, Navy, Coast Guard,” said Raymond Carrier, describing the flags that line the entrance walkway to the monument.

Carrier is the President of the Iwo Jima Memorial Foundation. He explains there is no Air Force flag on the walkway because in 1945, there was no Air Force. The statue of American soldiers determined to raise an American flag commemorates the capturing of the Japanese island during World War II. The monument is period specific, including an American flag with only 48 stars, and encapsulates authentic remnants of that historic battle.

“All the rocks under the feet of the Marines came from Mount Suribachi.” Carrier said.

In all, 6,821 soldiers were killed in the battle of Iwo Jima. Adjacent to the statue is a powerful symbolic element, an eternal flame, remembering the American lives lost there.

“You have the 100 men who came from Connecticut and never returned home,” said Carrier, pointing to the names engraved on the monument.

Also engraved on the statue, Dr. George Gentile’s name. He was an Iwo Jima battle survivor who, along with other survivors, helped build the memorial.

The memorial was a place of reflection Friday for two young Marine veterans, who came to pay tribute and teach their young child.

“Being a marine means a lot to me, and so sharing anything that is related to that with my son is the greatest thing ever,” said Ariella Kudrle of New Britain.

Her husband, Anthony Torres says the visit was his first and carried deep meaning.

“It just means being able to pay respect to the brothers and sisters that we have in the military,” he said.

Watching people visit the memorial today, Carrier was proud, hoping people recognize one thing this weekend.

“The Importance of history, and why we are here and what it cost us to get here,” he said.