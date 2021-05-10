News Conference to be Held This Morning on 2021 Travelers Championship

There will be a news conference this morning about this year’s Travelers Championship.

Dustin Johnson, the defending champion and current top-ranked golfer in the world, will take part in the virtual news conference, which will be held at 8:30 a.m.

The Travelers Championship plans to have fans return to the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell for this year's tournament.

Tickets will go on sale May 25.

All tickets this year will be digital and must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold at the gate.

The tournament will also be following PGA Tour health and safety guidelines this year. Fans must practice social distancing and masks must be worn at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

No cash will be accepted at the tournament. All concessions and retail tents will accept cashless forms of payment only.

Additional health and safety measures might be put into place as the tournament nears. Those updates will be communicated to fans before the tournament begins.

There is no word if there will be a lowered cap on the number of fans allowed to attend each day.

Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Bubba Watson, and Patrick Reed are just some of the big names who have already committed to this year's Travelers Championship.

Tournament week begins June 21 and continues through the final round on June 27.