Newtown Action Alliance Urges Policy Against Gun Violence

From Los Angeles to Hartford, members of the Newtown Action Alliance are imploring policymakers to take action to help prevent gun violence.

“I’m here to demand that the ban be passed, and that the urban violence dialogue begins,” said one victim whose son was killed in Hartford in 2012.

Families and victims of gun violence gathered in Washington D.C. on Thursday morning, sharing their stories in hopes of change.

“Gun violence is a public health emergency. A set of strong comprehensive violence prevention laws are needed to protect all Americans in our nation,” said Ashbey Beasley, a survivor of a shooting in Illinois’ Highland Park.

The push for prevention comes on the heels of Sandy Hook’s ten year anniversary.

“We all remember where we were that day,” said U.S. Representative Rosa Delauro (D-CT).

“We’re here on the tenth anniversary, but we’ve been here every year,” said U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT).

With memories of the horror fresh in their minds, family members and victims of gun violence focused their attention on a bill that calls for a ban on assault weapons,

“No one in America is safe, no place is secure, no community is immune,” Blumenthal said.

The bill, originally introduced in March of 2021, passed through the House this summer and now awaits a vote on the Senate floor.

“We are on a mission,” said U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT). “We are on a mission to build a movement that compels this country to take our kid’s lives seriously.”

Their mission comes after a vigil was held in Washington on Wednesday, honoring the more than one million victims and survivors of gun violence since 2012.

“It is more than praying for them. It is taking the actions that are needed in order to reverse the actions that are happening in our country,” DeLauro said.

The bill was received by the Senate back on Aug. 1, but according to its website, Congress has not made any actions since.