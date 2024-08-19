Newtown

Newtown community rallies together following devastating storm

The Newtown community is coming together to support one another as storm clean up continues.

By Briceyda Landaverde

NBC Universal, Inc.

Uncle Matt’s Bakery and Cafe is normally closed on Monday’s but today, the doors were open.

"Just being in Sandy Hook, being in Newtown, we have a different sense of community,” coffee vendor Amanda Eng said.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Eng spent her morning serving free coffee for people reeling from Sunday's storms. 

“There was a ton of crews cleaning up across the street and all over town, just storm clean up, people that were affected locally,” Eng added. 

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Over on Hanover Road, the Fuentes family set up their own makeshift coffee stand for anyone looking for a warm cup of Joe. 

“It’s just kinder in Newtown. We are just here trying to do our part to offer our help,” Brittany Fuentes said. 

The couple said they were traveling home last night, when they saw cars driving through high flood waters. Thankfully, the pair got home by taking backroads. 

Local

Flooding 30 mins ago

What insurance claims can be made after flood damage?

Groton 39 mins ago

Man arrested for crash that injured state trooper on Gold Star Bridge in Groton

“On the way back, we just saw car after car getting caught,” Jose Fuentes said. “Luckily we have a couple of SUVs, so we were able to get by.”

Pet salon owner Kerilyn Ruggerio said she was emotional from home on Sunday, as she watched from a ring camera the water rising into the parking lot and eventually into her business.

“I didn’t think it was going to come over the road, never mind get into the building. But honestly, I just started to cry like there was nothing else, we couldn’t get here, I'm from Seymour, we couldn't get here,” Ruggerio said. 

Ruggerio had to close the salon Monday and cancel several appointments to focus on clean up. 

“I don’t know what the rest of the week is going to be like, but one step at a time,” Ruggerio added. 

In the afternoon, Newtown’s first selectman, Jeffrey Capeci, met with local and state officials to assess the damage. He said about 40 roads remain blocked. 

“The public works is out there, they are working almost 24/7 to get the streets open up, that's the first priority,” Capeci said. 

The town is hoping to receive federal and state help to contribute to repairs. 

“It’s going to be millions of dollars in damage,” Capeci added. 

This article tagged under:

Newtown
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us