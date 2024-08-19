Newtown community rallies together following devastating storm

Uncle Matt’s Bakery and Cafe is normally closed on Monday’s but today, the doors were open.

"Just being in Sandy Hook, being in Newtown, we have a different sense of community,” coffee vendor Amanda Eng said.

Eng spent her morning serving free coffee for people reeling from Sunday's storms.

“There was a ton of crews cleaning up across the street and all over town, just storm clean up, people that were affected locally,” Eng added.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Over on Hanover Road, the Fuentes family set up their own makeshift coffee stand for anyone looking for a warm cup of Joe.

“It’s just kinder in Newtown. We are just here trying to do our part to offer our help,” Brittany Fuentes said.

The couple said they were traveling home last night, when they saw cars driving through high flood waters. Thankfully, the pair got home by taking backroads.

“On the way back, we just saw car after car getting caught,” Jose Fuentes said. “Luckily we have a couple of SUVs, so we were able to get by.”

Pet salon owner Kerilyn Ruggerio said she was emotional from home on Sunday, as she watched from a ring camera the water rising into the parking lot and eventually into her business.

“I didn’t think it was going to come over the road, never mind get into the building. But honestly, I just started to cry like there was nothing else, we couldn’t get here, I'm from Seymour, we couldn't get here,” Ruggerio said.

Ruggerio had to close the salon Monday and cancel several appointments to focus on clean up.

“I don’t know what the rest of the week is going to be like, but one step at a time,” Ruggerio added.

In the afternoon, Newtown’s first selectman, Jeffrey Capeci, met with local and state officials to assess the damage. He said about 40 roads remain blocked.

“The public works is out there, they are working almost 24/7 to get the streets open up, that's the first priority,” Capeci said.

The town is hoping to receive federal and state help to contribute to repairs.

“It’s going to be millions of dollars in damage,” Capeci added.