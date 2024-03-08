Newtown police look for people suspected in historical building vandalism

Police are looking for two people suspected in the vandalism of a historical building in Newtown last week.

Officers are looking for the above pictured individuals who were captured on video surveillance vandalizing the Little Red Schoolhouse at Middle Gate School. The incident happened on March 2 just before 2:30 a.m.

The building is owned by the Newtown Historical Society. The Little Red Schoolhouse was built in 1850. The historical society was given the schoolhouse in 1973, and it was relocated to where it stands today.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Office McGowan at 203-426-5841.