Newtown music teacher arrested for alleged inappropriate relationship with student

A music teacher from Newtown has been arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with his student, police said.

Newtown police arrested 68-year-old Richard Neal Wednesday following a lengthy investigation.

Neal is accused of having sexual relations with one of his students, who is a minor, police said. Detectives conducted several interviews and executed multiple search and seizure warrants as a part of their investigation.

He faces charges including multiple counts of sexual assault, delivering alcohol to a minor, enticing a minor by computer and tampering with evidence.

Neal was held on a $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.