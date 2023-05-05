Newtown Police Increase Patrols After Minors Throw Rocks at Cars

Newtown Police are stepping up patrols after three minors were caught throwing rocks at cars from an overpass.

The police department said three minors were apprehended after trespassing on a railroad overpass and throwing rocks at traffic below.

A car was damaged as a result. Police said the minors were issued juvenile court summons and released to their parents.

No one was injured, but police are advising parents to have conversations with their children about appropriate behavior when walking around unsupervised.

"Reckless behavior and property damage will not be tolerated," police said in a statement.

"The Newtown Police Department loves our local youth and they are primarily a tremendous source of pride and joy. Please help us in teaching them to be safe and responsible," police continued.