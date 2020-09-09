Newtown Public Schools Reports COVID-19 Case

A member of the Newtown Public Schools community has tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed Wednesday.

According to a notice from Superintendent Lorrie Rodrigue, the person sought testing after experiencing symptoms on Saturday, September 5, and the positive result was reported to the district on Wednesday.

The district and the Newtown Department of Health have conducted contact tracing, and no other community members have reported symptoms or signs of illness. Anyone who may have had close contact with the person has been notified, officials said.

The district will remain open at this time, the letter from the superintendent confirmed.

"Through investigation and consultation with the affected individual, the Department of Health feels confident that Newtown Public Schools can remain open," the letter reads.

For more information on the district's COVID-19 mitigation strategies and safety protocols, click here.