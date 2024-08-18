Newtown residents advised to stay in their homes as rain causes flooding

Newtown police are advising residents to stay in their home as rain is causing multiple roads to flood on Sunday.

Police said multiple roads in town are flooded from the heavy rain.

At this time, residents are advised to stay inside of their homes, if possible.

Authorities also remind residents that emergency responders will only be dispatched for residential flooding that presents an immediate risk to safety.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"We understand that water in your basement is alarming and inconvenient, however, emergency resources are not equipped or staffed to respond to minor basement flooding," the police department posted on Facebook.

Officers said they are working on a list of all of the current road closures.

Storms moving through Connecticut on Sunday prompted flash flood warnings in parts of the state, including in Fairfield county.