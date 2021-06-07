Newtown

Newtown Residents Warned to Beware of Group Trying to Enter, Steal Unlocked Cars

Newtown Police Department

Residents in Newtown are being advised to beware of a group of people trying to enter and steal unlocked cars in the area, police said.

Officials said two men and one woman they believe to be responsible for the break-ins are driving a black Mercedes. The car has no front plate and a chrome front grille, police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said the individuals are in the area trying to get into unlocked cars to steal them and/or belongings inside.

Local

Amazon 22 mins ago

AG Warns Amazon to Automatically Connect Smart Home Devices to Shared Network

Norwich 1 hour ago

Mobile Vaccine Clinics Will Be Held at Norwich Food Site in June

Individuals driving a similar car were seen trying to steal vehicles in surrounding towns over the last two days, according to officials.

Anyone who sees the suspect vehicle is asked to call police with as much detail as possible. People are being advised not to approach the individuals.

This article tagged under:

Newtowncar theftsnewtown policeconnecticut car theftunlocked cars
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us