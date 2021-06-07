Newtown Residents Warned to Beware of Group Trying to Enter, Steal Unlocked Cars

Residents in Newtown are being advised to beware of a group of people trying to enter and steal unlocked cars in the area, police said.

Officials said two men and one woman they believe to be responsible for the break-ins are driving a black Mercedes. The car has no front plate and a chrome front grille, police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said the individuals are in the area trying to get into unlocked cars to steal them and/or belongings inside.

Individuals driving a similar car were seen trying to steal vehicles in surrounding towns over the last two days, according to officials.

Anyone who sees the suspect vehicle is asked to call police with as much detail as possible. People are being advised not to approach the individuals.