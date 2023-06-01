Newtown

Newtown School Board Votes to Keep Controversial Books

By Matt Austin

NBC Connecticut

There was a lot of applause from the audience at a meeting of the Newtown Board of Education as it voted to keep two controversial books on the shelf at Newtown High School.

“It is very important that we allow our children to make these choices and not let the Board of Ed make choices like this and take books away,” said Robin Reed Baylis of Newtown.

Some had raised concerns about the two graphic novels called "Flamer" and "Blankets."

Complaints centered on them being too sexually explicit and inappropriate for students.

“Anyone that believes providing this content to minors in any context…is someone I don’t care to have anywhere near my children,” said a community member.

Others think the works – including LGBTQ+ representation - are important.

“Books like these offer hope. A way to live when it seems impossible. We have these books and we won’t let them be taken away from us,” said a student.

While the board was deadlocked two weeks ago about the books’ future, two republican members have since resigned, though it’s not clear why.

And on Thursday, all of the remaining members voted to keep the novels, with a plan to address any parent’s concern for their children.

“We all want what is best for our students and we all recognize that no two families are the same,” said Deborra Zukowski, school board chair.

The board chair calls this now a time to heal and that going forward, they should think about modernizing policy when it comes to book challenges.

