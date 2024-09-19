National Park Service

Woman badly burned after walking off-trail in Yellowstone National Park

The incident remains under investigation; the woman's name was not made public.

By The Associated Press

Yellowstone National Park
Getty Images

A New Hampshire woman suffered burns on her leg after hiking off trail in Yellowstone National Park and falling into scalding water in a thermal area near the Old Faithful geyser, park officials said.

The 60-year-old woman from Windsor, New Hampshire, along with her husband and their dog were walking off a designated trail near the Mallard Lake Trailhead on Monday afternoon when she broke through a thin crust over the water and suffered second- and third-degree burns to her lower leg, park officials said. Her husband and the dog were not injured.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The woman was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho for treatment.

Park visitors are reminded to stay on boardwalks and trails in hydrothermal areas and exercise extreme caution. The ground in those areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface, park officials said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Pets are allowed in limited, developed areas of Yellowstone park, but are prohibited on boardwalks, hiking trails, in the backcountry and in thermal areas.

This incident is under investigation. The woman’s name was not made public.

This is the first known thermal injury in Yellowstone in 2024, park officials said in a statement. The park had recorded 3.5 million visitors through August this year.

Local

Naugatuck 28 seconds ago

Father of 4-month-old arrested for suspected child abuse in Naugatuck: police

New Haven 32 mins ago

Police officer involved in shooting in West Haven

Hot springs have injured and killed more people in Yellowstone National Park than any other natural feature, the National Park Service said. At least 22 people have died from hot spring-related injuries in and around the 3,471-square-mile national park since 1890, park officials have said.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

National Park Service
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us