NHL Players, Others Honor Hockey Player Who Died After On-Ice Collision During Game

Friends, family, and two school communities are still coming to grips with the death of Teddy Balkind.

Balkind, a 10th-grade hockey player at St. Luke's School in New Canaan, died Thursday night after an on-ice collision during a game against the Brunswick School in Greenwich.

During the game, Balkind fell to the ice and was cut on the neck by the skate of another player, according to police and school officials.

He was rushed to Greenwich Hospital, where he later died.

A social media campaign has sprung up to help remember Balkind.

The campaign, #sticksoutforteddy, asks people to place hockey sticks outside their homes to show support for the Balkind family and for the two communities grieving after the tragedy.

The National Hockey League and some NHL stars are even showing their support through the #sticksoutforteddy campaign.

The NHL mourns the passing of Teddy Balkind. #sticksoutforTeddy pic.twitter.com/qXQp6yQxZc — NHL (@NHL) January 8, 2022

"The National Hockey League mourns the tragic passing of Teddy Balkind, a member of the hockey family lost too soon," a tweet from the NHL said. "Our prayers and most heartfelt condolences go out to his family, his St. Luke's teammates, and his many friends."

Kevin Shattenkirk, defenseman for the Anaheim Ducks, who played hockey at the Brunswick School, also expressed his sorrow over Balkind's death.

"The hockey world is hurting over the tragic loss of Teddy Balkind yesterday," Shattenkirk tweeted. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the young players from St. Luke's and Brunswick, and especially the Balkind family. Rest in Peace Teddy #sticksoutforteddy."

The hockey world is hurting over the tragic loss of Teddy Balkind yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with the young players from St. Luke’s and Brunswick and especially the Balkind family. Rest In Peace Teddy #sticksoutforTeddy pic.twitter.com/OmtRUH4diQ — Kevin Shattenkirk (@shattdeuces) January 8, 2022

The New York Rangers and the New York Islanders were among the NHL teams to honor Balkind.