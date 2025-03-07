Niantic childcare center slated to close in a week pushes back closing date

A childcare center in Niantic that announced they were closing in a week has pushed back their closing date to comply with state law a day after an NBC Connecticut report.

Parents in Niantic were left scrambling after the Niantic Community Church Children's Center said it were shutting its doors for good on March 14.

That date has since been moved back to April 6 in order to give parents 30 days notice, the president of the childcare center's Board of Directors, Carol Donovan, said.

Parents told NBC Connecticut that they received a letter in February alerting them that the childcare center would be closing in June.

The center has been open 38 years and was created “in response to the overwhelming need for quality care and education in our community,” according to its website.

Rev. Dr. MG Martell Spagnolo, who started at the church in November, was just installed as senior pastor on Sunday. He said the program has around 18 children enrolled, and seven staff members employed.

Parents said they offered to help by holding fundraisers and even paying more in tuition.

They’re now left to find new childcare options for their children, in an area that’s already slim with centers.