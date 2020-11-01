car crash

Niantic, Conn. Man Dies in Rhode Island Car Crash

A Niantic man is dead after a car crash early Sunday morning on Route 95 in Richmond, Rhode Island.

The accident happened at approximately 1:49 a.m. on Route 95 North near exit 3, Rhode Island state police said.

Police said preliminary investigation showed a 2015 Hyundai Sonata left the right side of the highway, hitting several light poles and a tree.

The car then went up in flames, according to police.

A couple of good samaritans stopped and were able to remove 25-year-old Brian Joseph Scacciaferro from the burning car, according to police.

Scacciaferro was then transported to Kent County Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Police said the accident is under investigation, but speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors to the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Rhode Island State Police at 401-444-1068.

