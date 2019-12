We’ll close out the workweek with scattered showers this afternoon and otherwise party cloudy skies and the weekend forecast is 50-50.

You’ll also notice the wind gusting over 20 miles per hour at times on Friday.

Saturday is the pick of the weekend with bright sunshine and temperatures in the upper 40s.

Then clouds will start to increase throughout the evening.

We’ll have perfect weather for “The Game” as Yale takes on Harvard in the Yale Bowl.

Sunday will be wet and cool.