NICU babies in Bridgeport get snuggled into stockings

Babies at the NICU at the Bridgeport Campus of Yale New Haven Children's Hospital were dressed for the holiday today.

In a post on social media, Bridgeport Hospital showed the newest bundles of joy tucked into some stockings, an apt look for Christmas Eve.

In the social post, the hospital wrote, "The NICU staff knows this can be a hard time for families who aren't able to take their babies home, so they try to make it extra special for all."

The hospital also said they babies got a visit from Santa in addition to their festive holiday "outfits."