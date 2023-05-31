Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley to Speak at Prescott Bush Dinner

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley campaigns in Bedford, New Hampshire, May 24, 2023.
by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Nikki Haley will be in Connecticut Wednesday to speak at the annual Prescott Bush Awards Dinner.

Haley, a Republican Presidential candidate, is the former governor of South Carolina and served as United Nations ambassador during the administration of former President Donald Trump.

The event is being held at the Stamford Hilton Hotel Wednesday night.

Haley will be the keynote speaker.

