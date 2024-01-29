Nine chickens killed in Hartford fire

Nine chickens died in a fire in Hartford on Sunday evening.
Fire officials said they responded to Stafford Street just before 7 p.m. and found a chicken coop on fire in the backyard and fire extending to the siding of the two-car garage behind the property.
No people or firefighters were injured, fire officials said.
The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.