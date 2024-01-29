Hartford

Nine chickens killed in Hartford fire

Part of a fire engine
Storyblocks

Nine chickens died in a fire in Hartford on Sunday evening.

Fire officials said they responded to Stafford Street just before 7 p.m. and found a chicken coop on fire in the backyard and fire extending to the siding of the two-car garage behind the property. 

No people or firefighters were injured, fire officials said.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us