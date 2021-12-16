No Credible Threats, But Several CT Schools to Increase Police Presence Tomorrow

Several Connecticut school districts will have an increased police presence on Friday after some posts circulated on social media but said there is no credible threat.

Wallingford police said there were several posts on social media Thursday, particularly on Tik Tok, claiming that there would be school shootings or bomb threats at schools in the United States on Dec. 17. No specific schools or locations were listed and they reinforced that there was no direct threat.

Hartford school officials said they’ve also been made aware of the nationwide school threats currently being shared on TikTok and there is no credible threat against any Hartford Public Schools.

The school district's security team and administration are working closely with the Hartford Police Department to monitor and respond to any potential threats.

Naugatuck police said that, due to an uptick in unrelated threats at schools in the region, they will be increasing their presence and patrols at borough schools in the coming days.

They added that there has been no threat against Naugatuck Schools, students, or staff, the public can anticipate a police presence to increase the community’s sense of safety during the coming school days.

New Milford Supt. Alisha DiCorpo said she is working with local police and, out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased police presence at and around all schools up until winter break.

She went on to say that there will be zero tolerance of these types of actions and any threat that is made against schools or the school district would be met with serious consequences, up to and including expulsion from school and possible legal action for making threats. Read the full statement here.

Wallingford police said there is no direct threat to Wallingford Schools and they are working with other law enforcement to investigate the issue further and will be continually monitoring the situation.

An increased police presence can be expected Thursday afternoon and Friday at all Wallingford Public Schools, police said.

Waterford police said they are working with school officials to address any concerns in regard to Waterford Schools.