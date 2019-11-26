No Criminal Charges in Fatal Suffield Dog Attack

The owner of a dog that fatally attacked a 95-year-old Enfield woman at a Suffield home will not face criminal charges, but will be cited for failing to properly license her pet, Suffield police said Tuesday.

Police officers were called to 584 Thrall Ave. in Suffield on November 6 for a report of a dog bite. When officers arrived they found 95-year-old Janet D’Aleo of Enfield, bleeding from life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries.

The victim sustained massive injuries and the chief medical examiner determined that D’Aleo died as a direct result of coming into contact with the dog, which police described as a male pitbull pointer mix, police said.

The owner of the dog, Annie Hornish, will not face any criminal charges in the attack, according to police. Investigators said the dog, Dexter, was not properly licensed and that Hornish was cited for owning or harboring an unlicensed dog and nuisance dog by reason of vicious disposition.

Animal Control has issued an “Animal Disposal Order” after determining that there were at least two other bite incidents in 2016 and 2018 involving the dog that required either a police or animal control response. Both of those incidents were in Norwich.

The family has filed an appeal of the order. Dexter will remain in custody of Suffield Animal Control until a final decision is made.