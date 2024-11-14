No criminal charges to be filed against Cheshire teacher over viral video

No criminal charges will be filed against a Cheshire teacher after a politically charged video where she appeared to threaten people who voted for President-elect Donald Trump went viral, according to police.

In the video, Annie Dunleavy can be seen saying, "You'll end up on a stretcher," and she appeared to warn those on her private social media account who voted for Trump to stay away, or else.

The video went viral after a screen recording was re-shared online.

Cheshire Public Schools removed her from the school on a temporary basis as it launched an investigation

Dunleavy has since resigned from her position.

In a statement, Cheshire Public Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Solan said Dunleavy resigned from her position with the school district, effective immediately.

Cheshire police said they were made aware of the video, which had been circulating on social media platforms, on Monday and no criminal charges will be brought.

“After investigating this incident including speaking with the originator of the video and consultation with the State’s Attorney Office at Meriden Superior Court, it was decided that no criminal charges would be brought in this case,” police said in a statement on Thursday.

The video was mentioned during a town council meeting in Cheshire on Tuesday.

Town Council Chair At Large Peter Talbot spoke about it briefly at the beginning of the meeting and described the video as an "expletive-laced tirade."

"This kind of rhetoric has no place in our society and serves absolutely no purpose. Cheshire, we are better than this. America, we are better than this," Talbot said.

Several parents shared their concerns about the video during the meeting.

"The comments on that video did not reflect the position of our school system. They were hurtful, deeply concerning and ultimately undermined the faith that our community has placed in us," Solan said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

"Every student and family has the right to attend our schools free from concern of political prejudice, let alone their safety," Solan continued. "I feel terrible for the angst this has caused our community."

Solan acknowledged that the video included Dunleavy sharing what she intended to be a private message.

"She was expressing her personal opinion and not those of the Cheshire Public Schools. The person who filmed this then posted the video to social media outlets," Solan previously said in a statement.