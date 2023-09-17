Hartford

No injuries after fire at high-rise for seniors in Hartford

hartford fire truck generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Firefighters battled a fire Saturday evening at a high-rise for senior citizens in Hartford and six people have been relocated.

Firefighters responded to 80 Charter Oak Ave., a multi-unit building in the Sheldon Charter Oak neighborhood, at 5:18 p.m. and found smoke and a fire on the fourth floor.

Fire officials said they knocked the blaze down quickly and no one was hurt.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
