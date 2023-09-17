No injuries after fire at high-rise for seniors in Hartford

Firefighters battled a fire Saturday evening at a high-rise for senior citizens in Hartford and six people have been relocated.

Firefighters responded to 80 Charter Oak Ave., a multi-unit building in the Sheldon Charter Oak neighborhood, at 5:18 p.m. and found smoke and a fire on the fourth floor.

Fire officials said they knocked the blaze down quickly and no one was hurt.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.