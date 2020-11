Police responded to the Westfield Trumbull mall Friday night after an armed robbery involving a gun.

Police said officers were called to the mall for an armed robbery at Zales involving a gun. One shot was fired, but no one was hurt, according to police.

Police said the suspect fled with several necklaces.

Investigators believe they have located the suspect in Bridgeport, and that the suspect will be taken into custody.

