East Hartford

No injuries reported after hazmat incident at Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford

NBC Connecticut

Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford was evacuated on Friday morning because of a hazmat incident.

The Emergency Response Unit for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to Pratt & Whitney at 400 Main St. in East Hartford early Friday morning after a tank failure or issue with tank equipment caused a release of a hydrogen fluoride and nitric acid solution, according to DEEP.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Hydrogen fluoride and nitric acid are hazardous substances that can cause chemical burns or pose inhalation risks if individuals are exposed, DEEP said, and the material was contained to the facility’s secondary containment area.

The building was evacuated as a precaution as the scene was cleaned up and DEEP said there was no release beyond containment and no risk to the public.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

East Hartford
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us