No injuries reported after hazmat incident at Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford

Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford was evacuated on Friday morning because of a hazmat incident.

The Emergency Response Unit for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to Pratt & Whitney at 400 Main St. in East Hartford early Friday morning after a tank failure or issue with tank equipment caused a release of a hydrogen fluoride and nitric acid solution, according to DEEP.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Hydrogen fluoride and nitric acid are hazardous substances that can cause chemical burns or pose inhalation risks if individuals are exposed, DEEP said, and the material was contained to the facility’s secondary containment area.

The building was evacuated as a precaution as the scene was cleaned up and DEEP said there was no release beyond containment and no risk to the public.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

No injuries were reported.