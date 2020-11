No one was hurt when a rooming house went up in flames in Manchester Thursday.

Fire officials said they were called to the building on Birch Street around 4:40 p.m. Seven people were home at the time, but escaped without injries.

The fire damaged all three floors and the building is uninhabitable, fire official said.

The American Red Cross and social services are responding to assist those displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.