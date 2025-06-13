Here are the ‘No Kings' protests planned across Connecticut this weekend

Over 30 demonstrations, coined "No Kings" protests, are set to take place across Connecticut this Saturday.

Opponents of President Donald Trump’s administration are set to rally in hundreds of cities during the military parade in Washington for the Army’s 250th anniversary — which coincides with Trump’s birthday.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The “No Kings” protests are set to take place to counter what organizers say are Trump’s plans to feed his ego on what is also his 79th birthday and Flag Day.

Protests in nearly 2,000 locations are scheduled around the country, from city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, according to the No Kings website.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

What are 'No Kings' protests?

The “No Kings” theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

Protests earlier this year have denounced Trump and billionaire adviser Elon Musk, the now former leader of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, a government organization designed to slash federal spending. Protesters have called for Trump to be “dethroned” as they compare his actions to that of a king and not a democratically elected president.

Where are they happening?

Bethel - 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1 School Street

- 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1 School Street Bridgeport - 12 to 2 p.m., Ashcreek Bridge

- 12 to 2 p.m., Ashcreek Bridge Brookfield - 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Welcome to Brookfield sign

- 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Welcome to Brookfield sign Canton - 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., town green

- 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., town green Cornwall - 12 to 1 p.m., the Green at Cornwall Bridge

- 12 to 1 p.m., the Green at Cornwall Bridge Durham - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. East Haddam - 12 to 2 p.m., 374 Town Street

- 12 to 2 p.m., 374 Town Street East Lyme - 4 to 6 p.m., Niantic Green

- 4 to 6 p.m., Niantic Green Enfield - 12 to 4 p.m., in front of town hall

- 12 to 4 p.m., in front of town hall Glastonbury - 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., town hall

- 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., town hall Guilford - 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., town green

- 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., town green Hartford - 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

- 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Kent - 2 to 3:30 p.m.

- 2 to 3:30 p.m. Killingly - 2 to 4 p.m., 541 Hartford Pike 10, at entrance to Killingly Plaza, Dayville

- 2 to 4 p.m., 541 Hartford Pike 10, at entrance to Killingly Plaza, Dayville Litchfield - 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., town green

- 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., town green Manchester - 3 to 5 p.m., Center Memorial Park

- 3 to 5 p.m., Center Memorial Park Middletown - 12 to 1:30 p.m.

- 12 to 1:30 p.m. Mystic - 12 to 4 p.m., Mystic River Park

- 12 to 4 p.m., Mystic River Park New Haven - 1 to 3 p.m., New Haven Green

- 1 to 3 p.m., New Haven Green New London - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., New London Courthouse

- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., New London Courthouse New Milford - 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., town green

- 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., town green Newtown - 2 to 3 p.m., flagpole intersection of Main Street and Church Hill Road

- 2 to 3 p.m., flagpole intersection of Main Street and Church Hill Road Norwich - 4 to 5 p.m., Franklin Square Roundabout

- 4 to 5 p.m., Franklin Square Roundabout Salisbury - 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Routes 41 and 44, on the lawn in front of The White Hart Inn

- 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Routes 41 and 44, on the lawn in front of The White Hart Inn Southbury - 12 to 5 p.m., 77 Main Street North

- 12 to 5 p.m., 77 Main Street North Stamford - 12 to 1:30 p.m., Judicial District Court

- 12 to 1:30 p.m., Judicial District Court Torrington - 1 to 2:30 p.m., Coe Memorial Park

- 1 to 2:30 p.m., Coe Memorial Park Trumbull - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Warren - 9 to 10:30 a.m., Warren Community Center

- 9 to 10:30 a.m., Warren Community Center Waterbury - 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

- 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Westport - 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge

- 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge Willimantic - 3 to 4 p.m., Main Street and Jackson Street

Windsor - 4 to 6 p.m., town green

In Washington D.C., the Army Birthday Festival begins at 11 a.m. Click here for a rundown of events.