Here are the ‘No Kings' protests planned across Connecticut this weekend

Over 30 demonstrations, coined "No Kings" protests, are set to take place across Connecticut this Saturday.
Opponents of President Donald Trump’s administration are set to rally in hundreds of cities during the military parade in Washington for the Army’s 250th anniversary — which coincides with Trump’s birthday.
The “No Kings” protests are set to take place to counter what organizers say are Trump’s plans to feed his ego on what is also his 79th birthday and Flag Day.
Protests in nearly 2,000 locations are scheduled around the country, from city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, according to the No Kings website.
What are 'No Kings' protests?
The “No Kings” theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.
Protests earlier this year have denounced Trump and billionaire adviser Elon Musk, the now former leader of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, a government organization designed to slash federal spending. Protesters have called for Trump to be “dethroned” as they compare his actions to that of a king and not a democratically elected president.
Where are they happening?
- Bethel - 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1 School Street
- Bridgeport - 12 to 2 p.m., Ashcreek Bridge
- Brookfield - 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Welcome to Brookfield sign
- Canton - 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., town green
- Cornwall - 12 to 1 p.m., the Green at Cornwall Bridge
- Durham - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- East Haddam - 12 to 2 p.m., 374 Town Street
- East Lyme - 4 to 6 p.m., Niantic Green
- Enfield - 12 to 4 p.m., in front of town hall
- Glastonbury - 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., town hall
- Guilford - 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., town green
- Hartford - 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Kent - 2 to 3:30 p.m.
- Killingly - 2 to 4 p.m., 541 Hartford Pike 10, at entrance to Killingly Plaza, Dayville
- Litchfield - 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., town green
- Manchester - 3 to 5 p.m., Center Memorial Park
- Middletown - 12 to 1:30 p.m.
- Mystic - 12 to 4 p.m., Mystic River Park
- New Haven - 1 to 3 p.m., New Haven Green
- New London - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., New London Courthouse
- New Milford - 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., town green
- Newtown - 2 to 3 p.m., flagpole intersection of Main Street and Church Hill Road
- Norwich - 4 to 5 p.m., Franklin Square Roundabout
- Salisbury - 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Routes 41 and 44, on the lawn in front of The White Hart Inn
- Southbury - 12 to 5 p.m., 77 Main Street North
- Stamford - 12 to 1:30 p.m., Judicial District Court
- Torrington - 1 to 2:30 p.m., Coe Memorial Park
- Trumbull - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Warren - 9 to 10:30 a.m., Warren Community Center
- Waterbury - 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Westport - 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge
- Willimantic - 3 to 4 p.m., Main Street and Jackson Street
Windsor - 4 to 6 p.m., town green
In Washington D.C., the Army Birthday Festival begins at 11 a.m. Click here for a rundown of events.